Ben Davies: Wales defender plays in Swansea draw against Chivas

Nathan Dyer scored Swansea's goal in the draw against Chivas

Spurs and Liverpool target Ben Davies played 45 minutes as Swansea City drew 1-1 against Chivas Guadalajara in the first game of their United States tour.

The Wales left-back came on for the second half of the friendly against the 11-time Mexican champions which saw Neil Taylor sent-off.

Nathan Dyer gave Swansea the lead before Taylor and Jesus Sanchez were dismissed.

Giovani Hernandez equalised with a penalty after Jazz Richards had fouled.

Angel Rangel captained the Swans in the absence of Ashley Williams, who missed the game after flying home from America for family reasons.

New signings Lukasz Fabianski, Stephen Kingsley and Bafetimbi Gomis started the game, the first football match to be staged at the Miller Park home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.

Marvin Emnes, who has joined the Swans permanently following two previous loan spells, featured during the second half.