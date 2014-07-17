Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are interested in £1.5m-rated forward Modou Barrow according to his Swedish club Ostersunds FK. Bolton Wanderers recently had a £600,000 bid rejected for the Gambian after he spent a week on trial at the Reebok Stadium. (Daily Mail)

Hull City could loan £2.6m striker Nick Proschwitz to Dundee United for a year as a sweetener as they continue their pursuit of left-back Andrew Robertson. (Daily Mail)

Hearts fans favourite Rudi Skacel could still don the maroon in time for the new Scottish Championship season according to head coach Robbie Neilson. (Sun)

Former Morton and Gretna manager Davie Irons is now a free agent after being axed as Carlise's assistant manager. (Various)

Aberdeen's 20-year-old goalkeeper Danny Rogers is a loan target for Dumbarton after impressing in a number of friendlies. (Daily Record)

OTHER NEWS

Peter Dawson, the chief executive of the Royal & Ancient, insists it would be "unthinkable" not to have Turnberry on the Open rota. There were fears it may be dropped after Donald Trump bought the course and announced several changes to the Ayrshire venue. (Various)