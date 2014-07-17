Cardiff City: Steven Caulker and Fraizer Campbell miss Austria trip

Steven Caulker and Fraizer Campbell

Cardiff City have left for a pre-season training camp in Austria without captain Steven Caulker and striker Fraizer Campbell.

The England internationals are negotiating moves away from the Bluebirds following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Caulker, 22 and Campbell, 26, have exit clauses and look set to return to the Premier League.

Defender Caulker is wanted by QPR and Crystal Palace are after Campbell.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not select the duo until they have made a decision about their futures.

Gary Medel, linked with Inter Milan, is still in Chile after World Cup duty while winger Craig Noone misses the trip to have another scan on a groin injury.

Cardiff are still waiting to complete the registration of South African midfielder Kagisho Dickgacoi, signed on a free transfer from Crystal Palace.

But Spanish defender Juan Cala, striker Kenwyne Jones and South Korean World Cup midfielder Kim Bo Kyung - all yet to feature in Cardiff's pre-season games - are in a party which will play three matches in Austria.