Toni Kroos joins Real Madrid from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos has joined Real Madrid for an undisclosed fee on a six-year deal.

Kroos, 24, was a key player for Germany as they beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup and scored two goals during the competition in Brazil.

He was presented to Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu on Thursday after undergoing a medical.

Kroos joined Bayern from Hansa Rostock as a 16-year-old and made 173 Bundesliga appearances.

Toni Kroos factfile Born in Greifswald, Germany, on 4 January 1990. Joins Bayern Munich from Hansa Rostock in 2006 and makes 173 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 23 goals, including 10 during a loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen. Wins three Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals (German cups), Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup. Plays every game and scores two goals as Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

He spent 18 months on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but returned to win three Bundesliga titles and the German Cup three times.

He was part of the historic treble-winning side of 2012-13 that lifted the Champions League, Bundesliga title and German Cup.

He also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup last season.

Kroos, whose contract with Bayern had one year left to run, had been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We would like to thank Toni Kroos for his time here in Munich.

"We enjoyed great success here together. We would like to wish him and his family all the best in Madrid and with Real."