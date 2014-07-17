Juan Carlos Paredes: Watford sign Granada & Ecuador defender

From the section

Paredes is still yet to score in international football after 41 appearances for Ecuador

Watford have signed Ecuador right-back Juan Carlos Paredes from Granada on a five-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who has 41 caps, played every minute of his country's World Cup campaign in Brazil as they finished third in Group E.

Granada, who, like Watford, are owned by the Italian Pozzo family, only signed Paredes from Ecuadorian side Sporting Barcelona earlier this summer.

The transfer is still subject to international clearance.

The terms for Paredes's move to Watford are undisclosed.

He will be Watford's seventh summer signing, following striker Matej Vydra, winger Lloyd Dyer, midfielder Daniel Tozser, defenders Craig Cathcart and Gabriel Tamas, and goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.