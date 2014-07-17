Match fixing: Third British footballer convicted in Australia

From the section

The four Brits charged all played for VPL side Southern Stars

A third British footballer has been convicted by an Australian court of helping fix matches for a global betting syndicate.

David Obaze, 25, was fined A$3,000 (£1,643) after pleading guilty to fixing three semi-professional games in the Victoria Premier League.

Obaze is one of four Britons, all of whom played for VPL side Southern Stars, charged with corruption.

The four were handed life bans by world governing body Fifa last year.

Defender Reiss Noel and goalkeeper Joe Woolley were convicted and fined in December for throwing games.

A fourth Briton, Nicholas McKoy, 24, has also entered a guilty plea and is scheduled for a hearing in September.