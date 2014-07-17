Gary Woods: Leyton Orient sign former Doncaster goalkeeper

From the section

Woods made 82 appearances for Doncaster during a four-year spell at the Keepmoat Stadium

League One side Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Gary Woods following his departure from Watford.

The 23-year-old, who did not make a senior appearances during a year with the Hornets, has signed a two-year deal with the O's.

Woods began his career in Cambridge United's youth set-up and subsequently joined Manchester United's academy.

He moved to Doncaster Rovers in 2009 and went on to make 82 appearances, before leaving the club last summer.

Woods, a former England Under-19 international, will provide competition for fellow new arrival Adam Legzdins.