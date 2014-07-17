Hull City seal record shirt-sponsorship deal with bookmakers

12Bet will take over from previous Hull City sponsors Cash Converters

Hull City have sealed their biggest ever commercial deal after agreeing a two-year shirt sponsorship contract with Asia-based bookmakers 12Bet.

The seven-figure agreement represents a 60% increase on their previous deal with Cash Converters.

Hull commercial director Simon King said: "We've made no secret of the fact that we want to continue capitalising on our brand in the Asian region.

"That takes years to achieve to full effect but this is the perfect start."

The deal represents the first overseas investment secured by last season's FA Cup finalists since Egyptian Assem Allam took over the club.

The owner has tried to change the name of the club to Hull Tigers in an attempt to make them more marketable, but this proposal was blocked by the Football Association Council in April.