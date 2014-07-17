Lee Stevenson: Alfreton sign former Mansfield midfielder
Alfreton Town have made former Mansfield Town midfielder Lee Stevenson their 10th signing of the summer.
The 30-year-old, who had a brief loan spell with Alfreton in October 2011, has signed a one-year contract after being released by the Stags in May.
Stevenson made his name in non-league, scoring 96 goals in three seasons with Belper Town and Eastwood Town.
He signed for Mansfield in May 2011, scoring 18 goals in 58 games in three seasons
The former Sheffield Wednesday trainee helped the Stags win promotion to the Football League as Conference champions in 2012/13 and scored six goals in 23 games last season.