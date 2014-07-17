Lee Stevenson: Alfreton sign former Mansfield midfielder

Stevenson helped Mansfield win the Conference title in 2012-13

Alfreton Town have made former Mansfield Town midfielder Lee Stevenson their 10th signing of the summer.

Alfreton's summer signings Goalkeeper: Jon Stewart (Unattached) Defenders: Duane Courtney (Tamworth) Luke Graham (Hereford) Jordan Keane (Stoke City) Chris Smith (Unattached) Dan Gray (Unattached) Lathaniel Rowe-Turner (Unattached) Midfielders: Nathan Hicks (Leamington) Jake Sheridan (Unattached) Lee Stevenson (Unattached)

The 30-year-old, who had a brief loan spell with Alfreton in October 2011, has signed a one-year contract after being released by the Stags in May.

Stevenson made his name in non-league, scoring 96 goals in three seasons with Belper Town and Eastwood Town.

He signed for Mansfield in May 2011, scoring 18 goals in 58 games in three seasons

The former Sheffield Wednesday trainee helped the Stags win promotion to the Football League as Conference champions in 2012/13 and scored six goals in 23 games last season.