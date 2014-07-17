Wycombe Wanderers chairman Don Woodward to leave club

Howard says he has been working alongside Woodward to ensure he is "fully equipped to take on the role as chairman"

Don Woodward will step down as Wycombe Wanderers chairman at the end of July and be replaced by Andrew Howard.

Woodward has been in the role since the Wycombe Wanderers Trust took ownership of the club two years ago.

He cited increasing work commitments for his decision, adding: "The time has come for me to step down and hand over this challenging and rewarding role."

Howard, who joined the board last month, is a British GT3 racing champion and owns a local ice cream company.

"I have been working closely with Don to ensure I am fully equipped to take on the role as chairman, continuing to build a platform that the club can grow from," he said.

"I am very much looking forward to Wycombe Wanderers continuing its exciting journey."

The Chairboys have suffered from financial constraints over the past two seasons and survived relegation from League Two on the final day of the 2013-14 campaign.

The club had been actively looking for a new owner, who would be able to generate investment, but a series of potential deals fell through.

They are still waiting on a Football Association investigation into alleged breaches of third-party ownership, which relegated Bristol Rovers say gave the Adams Park side a competitive advantage last season.