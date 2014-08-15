Premier League 2014-15 season: Club-by-club guide

ARSENAL

How they fared last season Premier League: Fourth FA Cup: Winners Capital One Cup: Fourth round Champions League: Last 16

Selected players in: Alexis Sanchez [Barcelona] £35m, Calum Chambers [Southampton] £16m, Mathieu Debuchy [Newcastle] £12m*, David Ospina [Nice] £3m.

Selected players out: Thomas Vermaelen [Barcelona] £15m, Thomas Eisfeld [Fulham] Undisclosed, Bacary Sagna [Manchester City] Free, Lukasz Fabianski [Swansea] Free, Nicklas Bendtner [Wolfsburg] Free, Zak Ansah [Charlton] Free, Carl Jenkinson [West Ham] Loan, Benik Afobe [MK Dons] Loan, Jon Toral [Brentford] Loan.

Summer so far:

The Gunners decide not to exercise a clause to re-sign Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who goes on to join London rivals Chelsea.

Forward Theo Walcott will miss the start of the season with a knee injury, but is set to resume training by the end of August.

Arsenal receive £12m from Real Sociedad after former Gunners forward Carlos Vela signs a new four-year deal with the Basque side.

The Gunners beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Key fixtures:

Arsenal host arch-rivals Tottenham on Saturday, 27 September and visit White Hart Lane on Saturday, 7 February.

BBC London 94.9's Andy Rowley:

Prediction: "If they get a bit of luck with injuries Arsenal will certainly be in the mix for the top four and could force their way into the title race. Who knows what they might have achieved if Aaron Ramsey had stayed fit last year."

Summer recruitment: "Alexis Sanchez is a big signing. Arsenal were overly reliant on Olivier Giroud last season but with Sanchez's direct approach and ability to play across the front line they will be a potent attacking threat."

One to watch: "It has to be the big summer transfer Alexis Sanchez, although Joel Campbell's return from a loan spell at Olympiakos and Yaya Sanogo's development could provide the depth up front that they lacked last season."

ASTON VILLA

How they fared last season Premier League: 15th FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Third round

Selected players in: Aly Cissokho [Valencia] £2m*, Carlos Sanchez [Elche] £1.5m*, Kieran Richardson [Fulham] Undisclosed, Philippe Senderos [Valencia] Free, Joe Cole [West Ham] Free.

Selected players out: Jordan Bowery [Rotherham] £250,000*, Samir Carruthers [MK Dons] Undisclosed, Marc Albrighton [Leicester] Free, Nathan Delfouneso [Blackpool] Free, Nicklas Helenius [Aalborg] Loan, Antonio Luna [Verona] Loan, Yacouba Sylla [Erciyesspor] Loan, Jed Steer [Doncaster] Loan, [Chesterfield] Loan, Aleksander Tonev [Celtic] Loan.

Summer so far:

American owner Randy Lerner wants to sell the club, but no credible buyer comes forward. Lerner's long-term colleague Paul Faulkner steps down as chief executive.

Villa name Roy Keane as assistant to Paul Lambert with the 42-year-old keeping the same role with the Republic of Ireland.

Defender Jores Okore returns to training after missing most of his first season at the club through injury.

Key fixtures:

If Aston Villa are in relegation trouble, a difficult April of Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City away (and QPR at home) could leave them in danger.

BBC WM 95.6's Mark Regan:

Prediction: "Survival and a cup run feels about the best Villa fans can expect. This will be a long hard season. The days of top-six finishes seem like a lifetime ago now and there's a feel of uncertainty about the club."

Summer recruitment: "The additions of experienced campaigners like Senderos, Cole and Richardson will add a little nous to Villa's young squad in a season where they may just need it. The club have got to make sure they don't let defender Ron Vlaar go."

One to watch: "Teenage midfielder Jack Grealish faces a big season. He went out on loan to Notts County last season and Villa fans want to see more of him in the mix this season. He's looked promising in pre-season."

BURNLEY

Last season, Burnley were promoted to the Premier League for the second time in five years

How they fared last season Championship: Second (promoted) FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Fourth round

Selected players in: Lukas Jutkiewicz [Middlesbrough] £1.5m, Michael Kightly [Stoke] £1.5m*, Marvin Sordell [Bolton] £500,000*, Stephen Ward [Wolves] Undisclosed, Matt Gilks [Blackpool] Free, Steven Reid [West Brom] Free, Matt Taylor [West Ham] Free.

Selected players out: Chris Baird [West Brom] Free, David Edgar [Birmingham] Free, Junior Stanislas [Bournemouth] Free, Joseph Mills [Oldham] Free.

Summer so far:

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, defenders Kieran Trippier and Ben Mee and midfielder Scott Arfield sign new contracts with the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

Manager Sean Dyche and his backroom staff also sign new contracts.

Key fixtures:

Burnley face four teams who could be near them at the bottom in May - Stoke at Turf Moor, and West Ham, Hull and Aston Villa - on the final day - away from home.

BBC Radio Lancashire's Scott Read:

Prediction: "17th. Having predicted a mid-table finish in the Championship 12 months ago, I've learnt not to underestimate what a Sean Dyche team can do. It's rare that all three promoted sides go straight back down."

Summer recruitment: "Burnley have so far improved their squad, if not their first team. The likes of Steven Reid and Matt Taylor provide experience. I'd expect more first-team signings to arrive."

One to watch: "Kieran Trippier. The best full-back outside the Premier League by some distance last season. I wouldn't be surprised to see him involved with England in the coming years."

CHELSEA

How they fared last season Premier League: Third FA Cup: Fifth round Capital One Cup: Quarter-final Champions League: Semi-final

Selected players in: Diego Costa [Atletico Madrid] £32m, Cesc Fabregas [Barcelona] £30m*, Filipe Luis [Atletico Madrid] £15.8m, Mario Pasalic [Hajduk Split] £3m*, Didier Drogba [Galatasaray] Free.

Selected players out: David Luiz [Paris St-Germain] £40m*, Romelu Lukaku [Everton] £28m, Demba Ba [Besiktas] £4.7m, Patrick van Aanholt [Sunderland] £1.5m*, Ashley Cole [Roma] Free, Frank Lampard [New York City FC] Free, Sam Hutchinson [Sheffield Wednesday] Free, [Walsall] Free, Ryan Bertrand [Southampton] Loan, Oriol Romeu [Stuttgart] Loan, Wallace [Vitesse Arnhem] Loan, Thorgan Hazard [Borussia Monchengladbach] Loan, Christian Atsu [Everton] Loan, Bertrand Traore [Vitesse Arnhem] Loan, John Swift [Rotherham] Loan, Gael Kakuta [Rayo Vallecano] Loan, Kenneth Omeruo [Middlesbrough] Loan, Mario Pasalic [Elche] Loan.

Summer so far:

Captain John Terry signs a new one-year deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2015.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returns to the club after three years on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu signs a three-year contract extension at Chelsea and features in pre-season before going out on loan to Stuttgart.

Key fixtures:

Chelsea face Manchester United at home, Arsenal away and Liverpool at home in the space of four weeks towards the end of the season.

BBC London 94.9's Nick Godwin:

Prediction: "Either second or first. There was a point last season when it looked as though Jose Mourinho had outfoxed everyone again. This time expect them to make fewer mistakes."

Summer recruitment: "Mourinho wanted to reinforce his striking options this summer and Diego Costa's arrival gives him the extra firepower Chelsea needed. Didier Drogba also adds another dimension."

One to watch: "The hole left by Frank Lampard has been filled by Cesc Fabregas, who returns to London with plenty of points to prove."

CRYSTAL PALACE

How they fared last season Premier League: 11th FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Second round

Selected players in: Martin Kelly [Liverpool] £1.5m, Fraizer Campbell [Cardiff] £900,000, Brede Hangeland [Fulham] Free, Chris Kettings [Blackpool] Free.

Selected players out: Jose Campana [Sampdoria] £1.4m*, Dean Moxey [Bolton] Free, Kagisho Dikgacoi [Cardiff] Free, Jonathan Parr [Ipswich] Free, [Bristol City] Free, Osman Sow [Hearts] Free, Stephen Dobbie [Fleetwood] Loan, Alex Wynter [Portsmouth] Loan, Kwesi Appiah [Cambridge] Loan, Jack Hunt [Nottingham Forest] Loan.

Summer so far:

On the eve of the season, manager Tony Pulis leaves the club by mutual consent after falling out with chairman Steve Parish.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni signs a new contract which will take him into an 11th year at the club.

Striker Marouane Chamakh signs a new two-year contract after scoring six goals last season.

Key fixtures:

If Crystal Palace are in relegation trouble going into May, games against Chelsea (away), Manchester United (home) and Liverpool (away) could seal their fate before the final-day match with Swansea.

BBC London 94.9's Jamie Reid:

Prediction: "15th. Tony Pulis worked wonders last season to keep Palace up. Tipped to struggle again. It will be interesting to see just how well they do in their second season."

Summer recruitment: "The Eagles weren't as busy as Pulis would have liked before he left the club. He strengthened well in January and it enabled them to stay up."

One to watch: "Striker Fraizer Campbell is a good addition. He did well for Cardiff last season and has proven pedigree. Hopefully he will weigh in with some much needed goals."

EVERTON

How they fared last season Premier League: Fifth FA Cup: Sixth round Capital One Cup: Third round

Selected players in: Romelu Lukaku [Chelsea] £28m, Muhamed Besic [Ferencvaros] £4m*, Brendan Galloway [MK Dons] Undisclosed, Gareth Barry [Manchester City] Free, Christian Atsu [Chelsea] Loan.

Selected players out: Magaye Gueye [Millwall] Free, John Lundstram [Blackpool] Loan, Matthew Kennedy [Hibernian] Loan.

Summer so far:

Manager Roberto Martinez signs a new five-year contract after an impressive first season in charge.

Midfielder Ross Barkley and defenders Seamus Coleman,John Stones and Tony Hibbert sign new contracts with the Toffees.

Former manager Joe Royle rejoins the club in a role which involves working with youngsters, scouting and recruitment.

Key fixtures:

Everton visit Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Saturday, 27 September and host them on Saturday, 7 February.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes:

Prediction: "After such a successful first season under Roberto Martinez, there's a real sense of optimism. They have the ability and the potential to make their mark again this season."

Summer recruitment: "Two of last season's star performers, Romelu Lukaku and Gareth Barry, have joined on a permanent basis. The winds of change are blowing around Goodison Park."

One to watch: "The £28m invested in signing Lukaku from Chelsea is a real statement of intent from the powers that be at Everton that they mean business."

HULL CITY

Hull have made their debut in European competition this summer

How they fared last season Premier League: 16th FA Cup: Runners-up Capital One Cup: Fourth round

Selected players in: Jake Livermore [Tottenham] £8m*, Robert Snodgrass [Norwich] £7m*, Andrew Robertson [Dundee United] £2.85m, Harry Maguire [Sheffield United] £2.5m, Tom Ince [Blackpool] Compensation to be agreed, Johan Ter Horst [Folkestone Invicta] £30,000*.

Selected players out: Shane Long [Southampton] £12m*, Cameron Stewart [Ipswich] Free, Matt Fryatt [Nottingham Forest] Free, Robert Koren [Melbourne City] Free, Paul McElroy [Sheffield Wednesday] Free, Conor Henderson [Crawley Town] Free, Nick Proschwitz [Brentford] Free, Conor Townsend [Dundee United] Loan, Mark Oxley [Hibernian] Loan, Joe Dudgeon [Barnsley] Loan.

Summer so far:

Hull striker Yannick Sagbo will miss the first two games of the season after being banned for supporting Nicolas Anelka's 'quenelle' gesture.

Hull unveil a new crest, which does not feature the club's name, after failing in a bid to be renamed Hull Tigers.

The club announce their biggest ever commercial deal after agreeing a two-year shirt sponsorship contract with an Asia-based bookmakers.

Hull play their first ever European match, drawing 0-0 at Trencin in the Europa League, before winning 2-1 in the second leg to set up a play-off tie with Lokeren.

Key fixtures:

Hull will hope to hit the ground running with their opening five fixtures - against QPR (away), Stoke (home), Aston Villa (away), West Ham (home) and Newcastle (away).

BBC Radio Humberside's David Burns:

Prediction: "Mid-table. The FA Cup final saw them lose momentum in the league last season. As long as they cope with Europe, they will be fine."

Summer recruitment: "Impressive. They have signed young British players with quality and potential. Snodgrass and Ince are potential match-winners. Are they a striker light?"

One to watch: "James Chester could develop as a Rolls-Royce defender and I'm looking forward to seeing what Tom Ince can do."

LEICESTER CITY

How they fared last season Championship: Champions FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Quarter-final

Selected players in: Leonardo Ulloa [Brighton] £8m, Marc Albrighton [Aston Villa] Free, Jack Barmby [Manchester United] Free, Matthew Upson [Brighton] Free, Ben Hamer [Charlton] Free, Louis Rowley [Manchester United] Free.

Selected players out: Neil Danns [Bolton] Free, Zak Whitbread [Derby] Free, Lloyd Dyer [Watford] Free, George Taft [Burton] Free, Ben Frempah [Ross County] Free, Paul Gallagher [Preston] Loan.

Summer so far:

A host of players sign new contracts with Leicester - including Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Drinkwater, Matty James, Wes Morgan, David Nugent, Liam Moore and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Boss Nigel Pearson also signs a new three-year contract following their promotion to the Premier League.

The club hold talks with Cardiff striker Fraizer Campbell but he goes on to join Crystal Palace instead.

Key fixtures:

Leicester face a difficult start in the Premier League with their first three games against Champions League hopefuls - Everton (home), Chelsea (away) and Arsenal (home).

BBC Radio Leicester's Ian Stringer:

Prediction: "13th. The quality Pearson has amassed along with the togetherness I saw on their pre-season trip to Thailand, plus the faith shown by the owners gives the club a chance."

Summer recruitment: "Leo Ulloa has been the club's first big money signing. A reported record transfer fee puts plenty of pressure on his broad Argentine shoulders. Winger Marc Albrighton looks as though he has a point to prove."

One to watch: "Winger Riyad Mahrez played for Algeria at this summer's World Cup. He has a wonderful first touch and sees a pass before most. Slight in build but he's got more tricks than Paul Daniels."

LIVERPOOL

How they fared last season Premier League: Second FA Cup: Fifth round Capital One Cup: Third round

Selected players in: Adam Lallana [Southampton] £25m, Dejan Lovren [Southampton] £20m, Lazar Markovic [Benfica] £20m, Emre Can [Bayer Leverkusen] £10m, Divock Origi [Lille] £10m, Rickie Lambert [Southampton] £4m, Javier Manquillo [Atletico Madrid] Loan.

Selected players out: Luis Suarez [Barcelona] £75m, Pepe Reina [Bayern Munich] £2m*, Martin Kelly [Crystal Palace] £1.5m, Conor Coady [Huddersfield] £375,000*, Jakub Sokolik [Yeovil] Free, Michael Ngoo [Kilmarnock] Free, Iago Aspas [Sevilla] Loan, Luis Alberto [Malaga] Loan, Andre Wisdom [West Brom] Loan, Divock Origi [Lille] Loan, Brad Smith [Swindon] Loan, Joao Carlos Teixeira [Brighton] Loan.

Summer so far:

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard retires from international football after a disappointing World Cup with England.

Striker Luis Suarez receives a four-month ban from football but he goes on to join Barcelona.

QPR forward Loic Remy looks set to join the club for £8.5m but the move falls through, reportedly because of a failed medical.

Key fixtures:

Liverpool face Manchester United and Arsenal in successive games in December and March-April.

BBC Radio Merseyside's Ian Kennedy:

Prediction: "Interesting to see how they cope without Luis Suarez and with Champions League football but I think they'll finish in the top four and be in the mix for the title."

Summer recruitment: "Dejan Lovren was an important buy because the defence needed strengthening. Lallana has obvious quality - perhaps they still need another top class striker."

One to watch: "Jordan Ibe - we've seen glimpses of his ability and is in the same mould as Raheem Sterling, Lallana or Philippe Coutinho along that front line. May get more opportunities."

MANCHESTER CITY

How they fared last season Premier League: Champions FA Cup: Sixth round Capital One Cup: Winners Champions League: Last 16

Selected players in: Eliaquim Mangala [FC Porto] £32m, Fernando [Porto] £12m, Willy Caballero [Malaga] £4.4m, Bruno Zuculini [Racing Club] £1.5m*, Bacary Sagna [Arsenal] Free, Frank Lampard [New York City] Loan.

Selected players out: Javi Garcia [Zenit St Petersburg] £13m, Jack Rodwell [Sunderland] £10m, Gareth Barry [Everton] Free, Joleon Lescott [West Brom] Free, Costel Pantilimon [Sunderland] Free, Alex Henshall [Ipswich] Free, Reece Wabara [Doncaster] Free, Emyr Huws [Wigan] Loan, Jason Denayer [Celtic] Loan, Greg Leigh [Crewe] Loan.

Summer so far:

City are fined, have their transfer budget limited and can only name a 21-man Champions League squad this season after failing Uefa financial fair play rules.

Striker Alvaro Negredo breaks his foot in a pre-season friendly, but the club hope he can return in September.

Midfielder Samir Nasri and striker Sergio Aguero sign new five-year contracts.

City lose the Community Shield 3-0 to Arsenal at Wembley.

Key fixtures:

Manchester City host rivals Manchester United on Sunday, 2 November and visit Old Trafford on Saturday, 11 April.

BBC Radio Manchester's Ian Cheeseman:

Prediction: "Champions. Having won the title in two of the last three seasons, City are now the benchmark. Chelsea will be their strongest challengers, but City know what is needed to win the league."

Summer recruitment: "City have been restricted by a Uefa punishment and have got exactly what they targeted; a defensive midfielder, a back-up goalkeeper, an extra right-back and a left-sided centre-back. So, job done."

One to watch: "Stevan Jovetic struggled with injuries last season, so English football has not seen him at his best so far. I expect him to make a big impact this time around."

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United beat Liverpool in a pre-season friendly tournament in the United States

How they fared last season Premier League: Seventh FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Semi-final Champions League: Quarter-final

Selected players in: Ander Herrera [Athletic Bilbao] £29m, Luke Shaw [Southampton] £27m, Vanja Milinkovic [FK Vojvodina] £1.4m.

Selected players out: [Dynamo Moscow] £4.4m, Bebe [Benfica] £2.4m, Patrice Evra [Juventus] £1.2m, Nemanja Vidic [Inter Milan] Free, Jack Barmby [Leicester City] Free, Federico Macheda [Cardiff City] Free, Rio Ferdinand [QPR] Free, Louis Rowley [Leicester] Free, Angelo Henriquez [Dinamo Zagreb] Loan, Vanja Milinkovic [FK Vojvodina] Loan.

Summer so far:

Louis van Gaal is named as Manchester United manager, with Ryan Giggs as his assistant. The Dutchman takes over in July after the Netherlands finish third at the World Cup.

Midfielder Michael Carrick will miss at least the first month of the season after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Sportswear giant Adidas sign a £750m deal to make Manchester United's kit for 10 years from next season.

Key fixtures:

Manchester United's hopes of mounting a Champions League challenge - or more - will be tested when they face Everton and Chelsea (at home) and Manchester City (away) in the space of four games in October and November.

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice:

Prediction: "Fourth. New manager Louis van Gaal says he is aiming for first, but getting back into the Champions League has to be the initial target in his first year in charge."

Summer recruitment: "United have already spent big - over £56m on Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera and teenage left-back Luke Shaw. More signings are sure to follow, including defensive reinforcements."

One to watch: "Finding the best position for Wayne Rooney is one of Van Gaal's key challenges, with the Dutchman indicating he prefers Rooney as a striker and wants to partner him with Robin van Persie."

NEWCASTLE UNITED

How they fared last season Premier League: 10th FA Cup: Third round Carling Cup: Fourth round

Selected players in: Remy Cabella [Montpellier] £12m*, Karl Darlow and Jamaal Lascelles [Nottingham Forest] Combined £7m*, Emmanuel Riviere [Monaco] £6.5m*, Siem de Jong [Ajax] £6m*, Daryl Janmaat [Feyenoord] £5m*, Ayoze Perez [Tenerife] £1.5m*, Jack Colback [Sunderland] Free, Facundo Ferreyra [Shakhtar Donetsk] Loan.

Selected players out: Mathieu Debuchy [Arsenal] £12m*, James Tavernier [Wigan] Undisclosed, Shola Ameobi [Gaziantep BB] Free, Dan Gosling [Bournemouth] Free, Jonathan Mitchell [Derby] Free, Conor Newton [Rotherham] Free, Karl Darlow [Nottingham Forest] Loan, Jamaal Lascelles [Nottingham Forest] Loan, Sylvain Marveaux [Guingamp] Loan, Adam Campbell [Fleetwood] Loan.

Summer so far:

Manager Alan Pardew expresses his interest in QPR striker Loic Remy, who spent last season on loan at Newcastle, but a move never materialises.

Newcastle pay tribute to two fans who died in the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine while on their way to watch the club during their pre-season tour in New Zealand.

Playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa is told by manager Alan Pardew that he will not play for the club again unless he becomes more professional.

Key fixtures:

Newcastle host arch-rivals Sunderland on Saturday, 20 December and visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 4 April.

BBC Newcastle's Mick Lowes:

Prediction: "Seventh. Despite strengthening impressively after a poor second half to last season, breaking into a really strong top six remains a big ask."

Summer recruitment: "They look to have continued their ability to do diligent business abroad. De Jong looks a potential successor to Cabaye, Cabella could bring much-needed guile."

One to watch: "Striker Adam Armstrong. The 17-year-old has scored goals at all levels, and could get more game time in the months ahead."

QUEENS PARK RANGERS

How they fared last season Championship: Fourth (play-off winners) FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Second round

Selected players in: Steven Caulker [Cardiff] £8m*, Jordon Mutch [Cardiff] £6m, Rio Ferdinand [Manchester United] Free, Mauricio Isla [Juventus] Loan.

Selected players out: Esteban Granero [Real Sociedad] Undisclosed, Yossi Benayoun [Maccabi Haifa] Free, Gary O'Neil [Norwich] Free, Aaron Hughes [Brighton] Free, Tom Hitchcock [MK Dons] Free, Mo Shariff [Bradford] Free.

Summer so far:

Senegal defender Armand Traore signs a new two-year contract to stay with the promoted side.

Boss Harry Redknapp says he would have retired if QPR had not been promoted.

QPR recall Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar from his loan spell at Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

Forward Loic Remy looks set to join Liverpool for £8.5m but the move falls through, reportedly because of a failed medical.

Key fixtures:

QPR will be hopeful of picking up points around Christmas with all four festive games in London - West Brom, Crystal Palace and Swansea at home, and Arsenal away.

BBC London 94.9's Emma Jones:

Prediction: "15th. With plenty of experience and ability in the squad, they should have enough about them to stay up."

Summer recruitment: "QPR seemed to have learned their lesson and have been more sensible, building a solid foundation including Rio Ferdinand, Steven Caulker and Jordon Mutch."

One to watch: "Jordon Mutch shone in a struggling Cardiff side last season and may be relied upon for a lot of QPR's goals."

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman tweeted "Ready for #Training!" with a picture of an empty training pitch

How they fared last season Premier League: Eighth FA Cup: Fifth round Capital One Cup: Fourth round

Selected players in: Shane Long [Hull] £12m*, Dusan Tadic [FC Twente] £10.9m, Fraser Forster [Celtic] £10m, Graziano Pelle [Feyenoord] £9m*, Florin Gardos [Steaua Bucharest - Southampton] £6m*, Ryan Bertrand [Chelsea] Loan, Saphir Taider [Inter Milan] Loan.

Selected players out: Luke Shaw [Manchester United] £27m, Adam Lallana [Liverpool] £25m, Dejan Lovren [Liverpool] £20m, Calum Chambers [Arsenal] £16m, Rickie Lambert [Liverpool] £4m, Billy Sharp [Leeds] Undisclosed, Andy Robinson [Bolton] Free, Danny Fox [Nottingham Forest] Free, Lee Barnard [Southend] Free, Jonathan Forte [Oldham] Free, Dani Osvaldo [Inter Milan] Loan, Jordan Turnbull [Swindon] Loan.

Summer so far:

Boss Mauricio Pochettino leaves for Tottenham, with Southampton appointing Ronald Koeman to replace him.

Southampton appoint Sammy Lee as a coach, two days after he had been named Brighton assistant boss.

After selling five key players, they refuse to sell Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez to Tottenham. Schneiderlin goes on to say he is "not mentally or physically ready" to play for the club.

Key fixtures:

Southampton start life under Ronald Koeman without several of their departed key players - against the side that have signed three of them, Liverpool, on Sunday, 17 August.

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore:

Prediction: "10th. Understandably there's been plenty of doom and gloom about the club's prospects given the summer that's been, but Ronald Koeman's side have had a good pre-season campaign."

Summer recruitment: "The signings look astute, and whilst more depth is needed, there is still a decent core. I would hope that a goalscorer, two quality defenders, and a winger would be high on Ronald Koeman's shopping list."

One to watch: "Dusan Tadic. The Serb playmaker has the talent to replace Adam Lallana, and I expect his trickery and cultured left-foot to become key weapons in Saints' armoury."

STOKE CITY

How they fared last season Premier League: Ninth FA Cup: Fourth round Capital One Cup: Quarter-final

Selected players in: Bojan Krkic [Barcelona] £3m*, Dionatan Teixeira [Banska Bystrica] Undisclosed, Steve Sidwell [Fulham] Free, Mame Biram Diouf [Hannover] Free, Phil Bardsley [Sunderland] Free.

Selected players out: Michael Kightly [Burnley] Undisclosed, James Alabi [Accrington] Loan, Jamie Ness [Crewe] Loan.

Summer so far:

Stoke City release long-serving winger Matthew Etherington, but goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen signs a new contract.

The Potters want Liverpool winger Oussama Assaidi but the clubs cannot agree on a fee.

Stoke insist they do not need to sell goalkeeper Asmir Begovic or defender Ryan Shawcross to fund new arrivals.

Key fixtures:

Stoke do not have much travelling to do over Christmas with three festive games at home - Chelsea, West Brom and Manchester United - and the other away to Everton.

BBC Radio Stoke's Graham McGarry:

Prediction: "10th. A terrific second half of last season under Mark Hughes will have the Potters brimming with confidence, and it could be another enjoyable season ahead for Stoke."

Summer recruitment: "They look to have done some shrewd business. Stoke have brought in some quality players, including Steve Sidwell and Phil Bardsley."

One to watch: "Former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic, who spent last season on loan at Ajax, could light up the Britannia Stadium."

SUNDERLAND

How they fared last season Premier League: 14th FA Cup: Sixth round Capital One Cup: Runners-up

Selected players in: Jack Rodwell [Manchester City] £10m, Will Buckley [Brighton] £2.5m*, Patrick van Aanholt [Chelsea] £1.5m*, Billy Jones [West Brom] Free, Jordi Gomez [Wigan] Free, Costel Pantilimon [Manchester City] Free, Santiago Vergini [Estudiantes] Loan.

Selected players out: Ignacio Scocco [Newell's Old Boys] £2.1m, Jack Colback [Newcastle] Free, Phil Bardsley [Stoke] Free, Craig Gardner [West Brom] Free, Billy Knott [Bradford] Free, John Egan [Gillingham] Free, Keiren Westwood [Sheffield Wednesday] Free, Jordan Pickford [Bradford] Loan, El-Hadji Ba [Bastia] Loan.

Summer so far:

Striker Jozy Altidore is expected to be fit for the new season, despite suffering an injury during the World Cup for the United States.

Sunderland agree a £14m fee with Liverpool for striker Fabio Borini, but fail to successfully agree personal terms with him.

Fans raise over £15,000 to pay for a floral tribute to two Newcastle fans who died in the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine.

Key fixtures:

Sunderland visit arch-rivals Newcastle on Saturday, 20 December and host them at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 4 April.

BBC Newcastle's Nick Barnes:

Prediction: "The club have targeted survival and another 14th finish would be about right. Even if there is a flurry of late signings at the Stadium of Light the squad still lacks depth."

Summer recruitment: "Players have been signed to play in specific positions, rather than the more scattergun approach of last summer when players ended up playing out of position."

One to watch: "Jack Rodwell immediately springs to mind. If Connor Wickham stays the big question is can he carry on where he left off last season?"

SWANSEA

How they fared last season Premier League: 12th FA Cup: Fifth round Capital One Cup: Third round

Selected players in: Gylfi Sigurdsson [Tottenham] £10m*, Jefferson Montero [Monarcas Morelia] £4m*, Marvin Emnes [Middlesbrough] £1.5m*, Lukasz Fabianski [Arsenal] Free, Bafetimbi Gomis [Lyon] Free.

Selected players out: Ben Davies and Michel Vorm [Tottenham] Combined £13.5m*, Chico Flores [Lekhwiya SC] £3.6m*, Alejandro Pozuelo [Rayo Vallecano] Undisclosed, Gwion Edwards [Crawley] Undisclosed, Leroy Lita [Barnsley] Free, Michu [Napoli] Loan, Daniel Alfei [Northampton] Loan, Jordan Archer [Northampton] Loan.

Summer so far:

Defenders Ashley Williams and Kyle Bartley sign new three-year contracts with Swansea City.

The club start contract negotiations to extend South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung's deal.

Midfielder Leon Britton and forward Marvin Emnes are expected to miss their Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Key fixtures:

If Swansea are in relegation trouble late in the season, games against Arsenal (away) and Manchester City (home) could seal their fate before the final-day match with Crystal Palace.

BBC Radio Wales' Simon Davies:

Prediction: "14th. Survival will be the aim, which has been the case since they joined the Premier League in 2011. Despite some high profile departures, the Swans should have enough."

Summer recruitment: "Striker Bafetimbi Gomis arrives from Lyon, and could complement last season's top scorer Wilfired Bony - if he stays. If midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson replicates his form of 2012, he'll be a real asset."

One to watch: "Another summer signing, Jefferson Montero, provides additional pace on the wing. The skilful player fresh from World Cup duty will fit in to the way Swansea play perfectly."

TOTTENHAM

How they fared last season Premier League: Sixth FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Quarter-final

Selected players in: Ben Davies and Michel Vorm [Swansea] Combined £13.5m*, Eric Dier [Sporting Lisbon] £4m, DeAndre Yedlin [Seattle] £2.5m*.

Selected players out: Gylfi Sigurdsson [Swansea] £10m*, Jake Livermore [Hull] £8m*, Iago Falque [Genoa] £4m*, Heurelho Gomes [Watford] Free, Grant Hall [Birmingham] Loan, Alex Pritchard [Brentford] Loan, Kenny McEvoy [Peterborough] Loan, Shaquile Coulthirst [Southend] Loan, DeAndre Yedlin [Seattle] Loan.

Summer so far:

Tottenham sack Tim Sherwood as manager and replace him with Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino on a five-year contract.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, left-back Danny Rose and striker Harry Kane sign new five-year deals, while goalkeeper Brad Friedel, 43, gets a new one-year contract.

Spurs name former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu as coach of their under-21s.

Key fixtures:

Spurs visit arch-rivals Arsenal on Saturday, 27 September and host them at White Hart Lane on Saturday, 7 February.

BBC London 94.9's Nick Godwin:

Prediction: "Sixth. Spurs will yet again find it very tough to break into a top four stacked with better resourced teams. The new manager will also need time to shape the team as he wants it."

Summer recruitment: "Left-back Ben Davies is the standout new arrival this summer so far but a new contract for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may well prove to be this summer's most important piece of business."

One to watch: "Midfielder Erik Lamela made very little impact last season, despite costing £30m. His Argentine compatriot Mauricio Pochettino is expected to get far more from him this season."

WEST BROM

Alan Irvine was a surprise appointment as West Brom boss this summer

How they fared last season Premier League: 17th FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Third round

Selected players in: Brown Ideye [Dynamo Kiev] £10m, Cristian Gamboa [Rosenborg] £2m*, Sebastien Pocognoli [Hannover] Undisclosed, Jason Davidson [Heracles] Undisclosed, Craig Gardner [Sunderland] Free, Joleon Lescott [Manchester City] Free, Chris Baird [Burnley], Andre Wisdom [Liverpool] Loan.

Selected players out: George Thorne [Derby] Undisclosed, Steven Reid [Burnley] Free, Billy Jones [Sunderland] Free, Liam Ridgewell [Portland Timbers] Free, Cameron Gayle [Shrewsbury] Free, Donervon Daniels [Blackpool] Loan.

Summer so far:

West Brom part company with boss Pepe Mel, and appoint Everton academy manager Alan Irvine in his place on a 12-month rolling contract.

Terry Burton joins as technical director, while Mervyn Day becomes head of recruitment.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster signs a new four-year contract, while midfielder Chris Brunt agrees a three-year deal.

Key fixtures:

If West Brom are to stay up, they will almost certainly need to have picked up most of their points by 25 April as they end the season against Liverpool (home), Manchester United (away), Newcastle (away), Chelsea (home) and Arsenal (away).

BBC WM 95.6's Rob Gurney:

Prediction: "Mid-table is a target to aim for, although probably 16th in the end. It depends on the start under Alan Irvine, not a universally popular appointment, but respected on the training ground."

Summer recruitment: "Albion spending a club record £10m on Nigeria forward Brown Ideye is a real statement, but a genuine risk at the same time on an unproven player in the Premier League."

One to watch: "Andre Wisdom, on a season-long loan from Liverpool. It'll be interesting to see how he adapts to regular top-level football, possibly as one of three centre-backs, which Irvine could use."

WEST HAM

How they fared last season Premier League: 13th FA Cup: Third round Capital One Cup: Semi-final

Selected players in: Enner Valencia [Pachuca] £12m*, Cheikhou Kouyate [Anderlecht] £7m*, Diafra Sakho [FC Metz] £4.5m*, Aaron Cresswell [Ipswich] £3.75m*, Diego Poyet [Charlton] Compensation, Mauro Zarate [Velez Sarsfield] Free*, Carl Jenkinson [Arsenal] Loan.

Selected players out: Joe Cole [Aston Villa] Free, Matt Taylor [Burnley] Free, Stephen Henderson [Charlton] Free, Raphael Spiegel [Crawley] Loan, George Moncur [Colchester] Loan.

Summer so far:

The club decide not to sack boss Sam Allardyce, but demand more entertaining football this season.

As a result, former Hammers forward Teddy Sheringham is appointed as an attacking coach.

Striker Andy Carroll, who missed more than half of last season through injury, could be out for four months with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Ravel Morrison is released on bail after three days in custody on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Key fixtures:

West Ham do not have to leave London for Christmas - with home games against Leicester, Arsenal and West Brom and a visit to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

BBC London 94.9's Andy Rowley:

Prediction: "Top half is the intended target but fans might wonder whether the business in this transfer window is going to make enough of a difference to a squad that has struggled."

Summer recruitment: "Striker Enner Valencia is the major signing after scoring all three of Ecuador's goals at the World Cup and it will be hoped he can hit the ground running."

One to watch: "Enner Valencia. If he fails to fire it could be another season of toil. Supporters will also be keeping a close eye on Teddy Sheringham's impact as attack coach."

* denotes officially an undisclosed fee, but transfer fee is reported.

All information correct at time of opening kick-off of the Premier League season.