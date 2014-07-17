Alex Pritchard: Tottenham youngster joins Brentford on loan

Pritchard joined Spurs in 2009 and made his first-team debut in the Premier League in May

Tottenham midfielder Alex Pritchard has signed a new two-year contract with the club and joined Championship newcomers Brentford on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut for Spurs as a substitute on the final day of last season, will remain at White Hart Lane until summer 2016.

Pritchard spent last season on loan at League One side Swindon Town, where he scored eight goals in 44 appearances.

His deal at Griffin Park includes a break clause.

The former England Under-20 international's stay with the Bees could be terminated in January.

Pritchard came through Tottenham's academy and spent time on loan at Peterborough in 2012-13, making six appearances for the Posh.

"Alex is a player I have watched for many years," Brentford manager Mark Warburton told the club website.

"He is very good tactically and technically, with excellent dead ball delivery.

"Alex will add to the quality in our squad, which is taking shape nicely ahead of the start of the season."