Anton Rodgers: Swindon Town sign ex-Oldham midfielder

Rogers played for Swindon in their pre-season friendly against Petersfield

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Anton Rodgers on a one-year contract.

Rodgers, the son of Liverpool manager Brendan, has been on trial with the League One club following his release from Oldham at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea youth player joined the Latics last summer from Brighton.

"I'm from down the road in Reading so it was something I was interested in doing and I'm glad it's done now," he told the club website.

"I started my professional career at Brighton before moving to Oldham.

"I was close to my family there, with my dad at Liverpool but I just wanted to move closer to home.

"Thankfully, Swindon were interested and it was something I could do."