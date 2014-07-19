George Thorne: Derby County sign midfielder from West Brom

Thorne played 12 games for Derby last season and helped them reach the Championship play-off final

Derby County have signed midfielder George Thorne from West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

Albion had rejected two bids from the Rams for the 21-year-old, who spent four months on loan at the iPro Stadium last season.

Thorne, who had handed in two transfer requests to the Baggies, has signed a four-year contract.

"It says a lot about where we are we've been able to bring someone like George in," said manager Steve McClaren.

West Brom turned down a second bid of around £1m last month, saying they had no intention of selling Thorne.

But they agreed to the transfer, saying that Derby had "now met our valuation for the player".

Thorne played a pivotal role in helping the Rams finish third in the Championship and reach the play-off final.

He will join Derby on their pre-season trip to Austria on Sunday.