Defender Johnny Black signs short-term deal with Coleraine

Johnny Black will return to Australia in the new year

Coleraine have agreed a deal to re-sign former player Johnny Black on a short-term contract on his return from Australia at the end of next month.

Black spent the 2011-12 season at The Showgrounds, before joining Linfield. He also played a few games for Portadown at the start of last season.

The 25-year-old currently plays for Melbourne side Oakleigh Cannons in the Victorian Premier League.

He will be available to the Bannsiders until the end of December.

The versatile player will then return Down Under.

"I'm delighted to be bringing Johnny back to the club," manager Oran Kearney told the club's website.

"He was only here for one season but he was a big player for us during that time.

"Johnny has been playing at a high standard in Australia and he has been playing in a number of different positions so he will offer us a lot of versatility.

"He is probably in the best shape of his life plus he will be able to come in and slot into our set-up straight away.

"I have to pay tribute to our Chairman, Colin McKendry, for helping get this deal agreed as he has kept in contact with Johnny since he left and he alerted me to when he was coming back home."

Black has expressed his delight at agreeing a short-term contract with the Ballycastle Road outfit.

"When Oran asked me about coming back I didn't even have to think about it to be honest. A few fans had asked me on Twitter where I'd like to play when I came home and the my answer was basically, 'silly question'.

"The happiest I've been in football was my time at Coleraine and I'm hoping it's the same this time around also."