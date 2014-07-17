Israel barred from hosting Uefa competition matches

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium will not host any European competition games "until further notice"

Israel will not be allowed to host Champions League or Europa League games because of the conflict in the country.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Be'er Sheva will have to propose alternative home venues "until further notice" to Uefa, European football's governing body.

Uefa has also ruled that Russian and Ukrainian teams cannot be drawn against each other in European competition.

This is as a result of the political situation between the two countries.

This decision means Russian side FC Zenit and Dnipro of Ukraine will not be paired together at the Champions League third qualifying round draw on 18 July.

However, Uefa's Emergency Panel say that European club competition matches can be played in Ukrainian cities.

A Uefa statement added: "Based on an updated assessment of the security situation in Ukraine, the UEFA Emergency Panel has decided to allow UEFA club competition matches to be played in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa, in addition to Kyiv and Lviv.

"This concerns FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and FC Chornomorets Odesa, entering the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League respectively."