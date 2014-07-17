BBC Sport - Manchester United: Louis Van Gaal hopes to fulfil expectations

Van Gaal on 'big challenge' ahead

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says he hopes to fulfil expectations at "one of the biggest" clubs in the world this season.

Speaking at his first news conference since being appointed in May, van Gaal said he would give players four weeks to prove themselves.

The Dutchman also said there will be no quick decision when it comes to appointing a team captain, but that the club are seeking roles for former players Phil Neville and Paul Scholes.

He finishes by saying he plans to sit down with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson for a glass of wine.

Top Stories