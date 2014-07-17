Fifa rankings: Nigeria move up, Carpe Verde suffer big drop

Nigeria have moved up to become the third highest African team in Fifa's rankings for July.

The Super Eagles climbed three places in the Confederation of African Football region and 10 spots on the global list - up to 34th in the world.

Nigeria's higher placing is because of their performance in the World Cup, where they reached the last 16.

Algeria matched Nigeria's performance in Brazil and remain the top-ranked side in Africa.

Suffering a drop of 273 points - the biggest by any team in the world - Cape Verde fell from fifth in the African list to 15th, and 75th place in the world.

Africa's top 10 in July's Fifa rankings - global ranking in brackets:

1. Algeria (24)

2. Ivory Coast (25)

3. Nigeria (34)

4. Egypt (36)

5. Ghana (38)

6. Tunisia (42)

7. Guinea (51)

8. Cameroon (53)

9. Burkina Faso (58)

10. Mali (60)