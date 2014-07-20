Chris Lines: Port Vale team spirit key to agreeing new contract

Lines began his career with Bristol Rovers, for whom he made 190 apperances

Port Vale midfielder Chris Lines says the excellent team spirit at the club was a key factor in his decision to sign a new contact.

Lines, 28, joined Vale last summer on a one-year deal and was happy to remain part of Micky Adams' side.

"They're a quality bunch of lads, that was one of the main reasons why I came back," Lines told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I spoke to my agent and the gaffer and it was sorted out and I'm very happy about it. I'm really enjoying it."

Lines played 40 times for the Valiants last term following his move from Sheffield Wednesday and is looking forward to building on their ninth-place finish in League One over the forthcoming campaign.

"No-one expected us to do that. We had a fantastic season and we want to try and repeat what we did," Lines added.

Adams, who agreed a new 12-month rolling contract in June, has so far signed seven players this summer with wingers Byron Moore and Mark Marshall, midfielders Michael Brown, Steven Jennings and Michael O'Connor and defenders Ryan McGivern and Colin Daniel all arriving at Vale Park.

Meanwhile Adams has confirmed Vale will not be signing French midfielder Silvestre Guyonet and former Manchester City's former England Under-19 defender Javan Vidal after both played a part in the club's pre-season games.