Dean Leacock: Crawley Town sign ex-Notts County defender

Crawley Town have signed defender Dean Leacock on a free transfer following his departure from Notts County.

The 30-year-old, who made 30 appearances for the Magpies last season, has agreed a one-year deal with the Reds which will begin on 1 August.

"Kyle McFadzean's departure left a big hole in our defence," Crawley boss John Gregory told the club website.

"I'm delighted we have managed to fill it with someone of Dean's experience and ability."

Leacock, who is Crawley's 12th signing of the summer, began his career at Fulham and made 13 appearances for the west London club, before joining Derby County in the summer of 2006.

He played 127 games for the Rams and subsequently moved on to Leyton Orient in January 2012.

He joined Notts County six months later and made a total of 74 appearances during his two years at Meadow Lane.