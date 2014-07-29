Connor Jennings: Wrexham striker relishing competition for places

Connor Jennings scored a hat-trick for Macclesfield against Wrexham last season

Striker Connor Jennings says he is relishing the competition for places in Wrexham's forward line.

Former Scunthorpe United striker Jennings and former Stoke City player Louis Moult have joined the Dragons this summer.

The pair will be up against Andy Bishop and Nick Rushton for a starting place when the Conference Premier starts on 9 August.

"Competition keeps everyone on their toes," Jennings said.

"It gets everyone up for it and I wouldn't say it was a bad thing. I'm looking forward to it now."

Jennings, 22, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Macclesfield, scoring 17 times in 18 games in 2013-14, which included a hat-trick against Wrexham.

Manchester-born Jennings, who started his career at Stalybridge Celtic, also had a loan spell at Grimsby last season.

Grimsby held talks with Jennings during the summer, but the England C international opted to join Wrexham, having been impressed by manager Kevin Wilkin.

"I met the gaffer in the summer and liked what he said to me about the club and his ambitions," Jennings said.

"During the summer, I was weighing up my options, then it came to decision time and I just felt Wrexham was the right club for me.

"It's a big club and they obviously want to get back in the league and so do all the players.

"I'm settling in really well and I've settled in fairly quickly. The lads and all the staff have been brilliant to me."