Swansea's Michu joins Napoli on season loan with option to buy

Swansea City striker Michu has joined Napoli on a season-long loan with an agreed option to buy.

The Welsh team issued a statement confirming that Michu had "completed a medical earlier today and will now link up with Rafa Benitez's side".

The Spain forward, 28, did not travel to the USA for Swansea's pre-season tour because of the talks with Napoli.

The president of the Italian side, Aurelio de Laurentiis, tweeted a welcome message: "Benvenuto a Michu."

It was understood that the Serie A club wanted Michu on loan, while the Swans were thought to be keen on a permanent deal.

Michu will play in Italy for at least a season, while Napoli may exercise their right to buy during the loan spell.

The Spaniard joined Swansea from Rayo Vallecano for £2.2m during the summer of 2012 and was the club's top scorer with 22 goals in his first full season.

His performances saw him linked with big-money moves, but he extended his stay in south Wales by signing a four-year deal in January 2013.

The former Oviedo and Celta de Vigo player's second season with the Swans was marred by knee and ankle problems and he scored only two goals in 15 starts in the Premier League.

Before the club left for the States, Swansea manager Garry Monk said he planned to hold talks with Michu and wanted the striker to stay.

But former Wales and Swansea winger Leighton James believes the time is right for his former club to sell Michu, even though he has two years remaining of his current contract.

"If he's going to go, then get it sorted," James had previously told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Even before he was injured last season he was giving out the impression that he didn't want to be here.

"His price has dropped drastically through his poor form last season and his long-term injury.

"So you can't expect to command the same sort of fee that you could have done 12 months ago after he had such a good season.

"But it doesn't do the club, the players or the manager any good to have this hanging over their heads during pre-season."