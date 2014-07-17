Cardiff boss Solskjaer resigned to losing Caulker and Campbell

Steven Caulker and Fraizer Campbell

Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not including Steven Caulker and Fraizer Campbell in his plans for next season.

The pair did not travel with the rest of the squad for a pre-season training camp in Austria.

Defender Caulker, 22 and striker Campbell, 26, have exit clauses in their contracts after Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League.

"I've more or less planned the season without them," Solskjaer said.

"There's been loads of approaches but still they haven't made up their minds.

"The boys have expressed a wish to play in the Premier League next year and I'm not going to take a risk playing them in pre-season friendlies, getting hurt.

"So it's up to them now to make the decision what they want to do next season.

"If they decide that they're staying then it's a different matter, but they've both expressed that they want to play in the Premier League and we can't offer that."

Centre back Caulker is wanted by QPR and Crystal Palace are after Campbell.

Gary Medel, linked with Inter Milan, is still in Chile after World Cup duty while winger Craig Noone missed the trip to have another scan on a groin injury.