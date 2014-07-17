Chelsea: Oriol Romeu signs new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge

Oriol Romeu has made just 22 league appearances for Chelsea since signing for the club in 2011

Oriol Romeu has signed a three-year contract extension at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who joined the Blues from Barcelona in 2011, is now tied to the London club until 2017.

Romeu spent last season on loan at Valencia but returned to Chelsea this summer and played in Wednesday night's 5-0 friendly win over Wycombe.

That was the Spaniard's first appearance for the Blues since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Sunderland in December 2012.