Women's Super League: Man City end Notts County's unbeaten run

17-year-old Natasha Flint signed her first senior contract with City in March 2014

Manchester City climbed to joint third in the Women's Super League with a 1-0 win against Notts County.

Winger Natasha Flint's 17th-minute strike into the roof of the net from 18 yards out proved decisive as the home side ended County's unbeaten record.

City have now won three of their last four matches after losing their first two league games of the season.

County's defeat leaves leaders Birmingham City as the only club in the top flight yet to lose a league match.

Striker Toni Duggan and midfielder Jill Scott both had goalbound efforts well saved by goalkeeper Carly Telford as City looked to double their lead.

The Magpies posed little threat until four minutes before half-time, when striker Jess Clarke's header was held on the goal line by goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

That was a routine stop for Bardsley, but 17 minutes after the break the England star had to dive full length to brilliantly keep out another Clarke header.

County captain Rachel Corsie then went close with a 20-yard free-kick that flew narrowly over the bar.

Striker Dunia Susi was denied by Bardsley as the visitors continued to press for an equaliser, but City held out and are now five points behind Birmingham as the halfway stage of the season approaches.