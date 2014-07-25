Scottish Challenge Cup
Queen's Park1Berwick1
Berwick Rangers win 4-3 on penalties

Berwick beat Queen's Park in cup

Scottish Challenge Cup trophy

Berwick Rangers booked their place in the second round of the Petrofac Training Challenge Cup after beating Queen's Park 4-3 on penalties.

The visitors broke the deadlock in just three minutes when Darren Lavery rifled home.

Ross McPherson squared it after 33 minutes with a close range header.

Queen's Park had Shaun Fraser sent off in extra time for his second booking and penalty misses from Vincent Barry and Tony Quinn handed Berwick the win.

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Quinn
  • 2Mitchell
  • 3Gallacher
  • 6MacGregorBooked at 80mins
  • 10FraserBooked at 91mins
  • 7WoodsSubstituted forDavisonat 111'minutes
  • 8Miller
  • 4Berry
  • 11FotheringhamSubstituted forMcElroyat 71'minutes
  • 9McPhersonSubstituted forCarterat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Carter
  • 14McElroy
  • 15Gibson
  • 16Wharton
  • 17Davison
  • 18Baty
  • 20Lochhead

Berwick

  • 1Bald
  • 6Tulloch
  • 5Fairburn
  • 2NotmanBooked at 120mins
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7WillisBooked at 100mins
  • 4CameronBooked at 16minsSubstituted forJacobsat 70'minutes
  • 11GoldSubstituted forHoskinsat 76'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 8Currie
  • 9Russell
  • 10LaverySubstituted forDalzielat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hoskins
  • 14Jacobs
  • 15Dalziel
  • 17Carse
  • 18Trialist
  • 20Andrews
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
245

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away21

