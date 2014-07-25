Berwick beat Queen's Park in cup
Berwick Rangers booked their place in the second round of the Petrofac Training Challenge Cup after beating Queen's Park 4-3 on penalties.
The visitors broke the deadlock in just three minutes when Darren Lavery rifled home.
Ross McPherson squared it after 33 minutes with a close range header.
Queen's Park had Shaun Fraser sent off in extra time for his second booking and penalty misses from Vincent Barry and Tony Quinn handed Berwick the win.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Quinn
- 2Mitchell
- 3Gallacher
- 6MacGregorBooked at 80mins
- 10FraserBooked at 91mins
- 7WoodsSubstituted forDavisonat 111'minutes
- 8Miller
- 4Berry
- 11FotheringhamSubstituted forMcElroyat 71'minutes
- 9McPhersonSubstituted forCarterat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14McElroy
- 15Gibson
- 16Wharton
- 17Davison
- 18Baty
- 20Lochhead
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 6Tulloch
- 5Fairburn
- 2NotmanBooked at 120mins
- 3Maxwell
- 7WillisBooked at 100mins
- 4CameronBooked at 16minsSubstituted forJacobsat 70'minutes
- 11GoldSubstituted forHoskinsat 76'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 8Currie
- 9Russell
- 10LaverySubstituted forDalzielat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hoskins
- 14Jacobs
- 15Dalziel
- 17Carse
- 18Trialist
- 20Andrews
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 245
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamBerwick
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away21