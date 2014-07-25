Berwick beat Queen's Park in cup

Berwick Rangers booked their place in the second round of the Petrofac Training Challenge Cup after beating Queen's Park 4-3 on penalties.

The visitors broke the deadlock in just three minutes when Darren Lavery rifled home.

Ross McPherson squared it after 33 minutes with a close range header.

Queen's Park had Shaun Fraser sent off in extra time for his second booking and penalty misses from Vincent Barry and Tony Quinn handed Berwick the win.