Captain Alan Keane (centre) and Danny North (right) celebrate after their goals secured a famous win

Sligo Rovers claimed a shock victory in the Europa League second qualifying round with a 2-1 first-leg win over Rosenborg in Norway.

Captain Alan Keane fired home on the rebound after 56 minutes and Danny North turned in a John Russell cross with 20 minutes left.

An own-goal from goalkeeper Gary Rogers after 81 minutes handed the 22-time Norwegian champions a lifeline.

The return leg takes place in Sligo next Thursday.