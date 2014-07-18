Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson has warned the club's manager Ronny Deila that he must live up to the high expectations of fans, and that includes reaching the Champions League group stage. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers stars, including Richard Gough, Michael Mols and Alex Rae, have backed a fans' group's protest march to Ibrox as they bid to secure assurances over the club's stadium and training ground. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain Lee McCulloch wants to win the Championship title as a tribute to club legend Sandy Jardine, who died in April. (Various)

Hull City are continuing their pursuit of Dundee United full-back Andrew Robertson, and are ready to offer £2m plus add ons to get the Scotland star. (Daily Record)

Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs says he is happy to go into the new season with a small squad. (Various)

Partick Thistle forward Ryan Stevenson reckons the club should be aiming to secure European football this season. (Various)

Raith Rovers are chasing former Rangers defender Ross Perry. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tiger Woods says he was put off by fans taking pictures with mobile phones during his first round at the Open at Hoylake. (Various)

Open leader Rory McIlroy is hoping to end his run of poor rounds on Fridays when he takes to the course today. (Various)