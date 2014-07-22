Leonardo Ulloa: Leicester City seal £8m deal for Brighton striker

From the section

Ulloa scored 16 goals for Brighton last season

Leicester City have signed Brighton striker Leonardo Ulloa for a club-record £8m on a four-year deal.

The fee for the 27-year-old Argentine, who scored 16 goals for the Seagulls in all competitions last season, could reach £10m based on appearances.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said the Championship club accepted a record fee after Ulloa made it clear he wanted to play in the Premier League.

"It was then a case of ensuring we received our valuation," he said.

Ulloa joined Brighton on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Spanish side Almeria for about £2m in January 2013.

Championship winners Leicester's previous record buy was Ade Akinbiyi, whom they bought for £5.5m in July 2000.

Brighton's previous record sale was midfielder Liam Bridcutt's £3m move to Sunderland in January.