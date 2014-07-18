Ivan Calero: Derby County sign Spanish midfielder

McClaren says he is looking forward to helping Calero develop at Derby

Derby County have signed Spanish youth international attacking midfielder Ivan Calero from Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old has been with the Rams on trial for the past two weeks and has now signed a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Calero has played for Spain's Under-17s, U18s, U19s and U20s teams, scoring six goals in 15 games and has also featured in Atletico's first team.

Head coach Steve McClaren said: "He's a young player with excellent pedigree."

He added: "We are really pleased that he sees his future at Derby County.

"We are looking forward to working with him in order to help him develop at what is an important stage of his career."