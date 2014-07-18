Cambridge United: Robbie Simpson at 'more professional' U's

Simpson has 29 goals from 219 Football League games since leaving the U's in 2007

Robbie Simpson has said the standards at Cambridge United are unrecognisable from his first spell at the club.

The 29-year-old striker left the U's seven years ago and returned this summer following their promotion back to the Football League.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. "Last time you could tell it was a non-league club. The professionalism has changed.

"Having come back from Football League clubs, the whole set-up is ready for the Football League."

Cambridge summer signings Luke Chadwick from MK Dons (free) Robbie Simpson from Leyton Orient (free) Chris Dunn from Yeovil (free) Johnny Hunt from Wrexham (compensation) Kwesi Appiah from Crystal Palace (six-month loan)

Simpson scored 17 goals for the U's in the 2006-07 Conference Premier campaign, in which the Abbey side finished 17th, and left for then-Championship outfit Coventry City the following summer.

He also had spells at Huddersfield and Leyton Orient, but this will be his first season in the Football League with Cambridge, who ended nine-years in non-league football by winning the play-offs in May.

"Last season everything was put in place for promotion and now we are back where I believe we belong," he said.

"The club in terms of the structure, and the players, are ready to kick on again.

"There's a buzz about the place at the minute and momentum about the club.

"It's up to us to keep that going on the pitch."