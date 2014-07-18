BBC Sport - Supersub Andrew Waterworth thrilled by Blues Europa win

Waterworth thrilled to score Blues winner

Andrew Waterworth is delighted after scoring the only goal in Linfield's Europa League first leg win over AIK Stockholm in the Windsor Park club's 100th European game.

Substitute Waterworth hit the winning goal in the 87th minute and the striker praised his team-mates's discipline in the first leg at Mourneview Park.

Waterworth had earlier put the ball in the AIK net but the effort was ruled out and led to him receiving a yellow card as the referee felt he had not played to the whistle.

Top Stories