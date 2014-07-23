Steven Caulker 'will learn' from Rio Ferdinand - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Steven Caulker began his career at Tottenham

QPR-bound Steven Caulker will benefit from playing with Rio Ferdinand, says Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The centre-back, 22, completed his move to Loftus Road on Tuesday, signing a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Solskjaer says Caulker will benefit from playing with his former Manchester United team-mate Ferdinand.

"He'll learn a lot - Rio is one of the best central defenders England has ever had," said Solskjaer who played for United between 1996 and 2007.

"He's a great talker, a great communicator and he'll enjoy playing with him, definitely.

"Time will show, but Steven has been thinking long and hard about this decision."

Caulker played in all 38 Premier League games for Cardiff last season, scoring five goals as the Bluebirds were relegated to the Championship.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player had a clause in his contract allowing him to find another club following Cardiff's relegation.

"I'm glad the boy made a decision and found something that he was happy with, so now we wish him all the best with his career," added Solskjaer.

"It has been something we've been waiting for, but he's been professional, he's worked hard in training, he's got a decent three weeks under his belt before he reports for them."

Caulker was part of QPR boss Harry Redknapp's squad when he was in charge of Tottenham, but did not make a Premier League appearance during the manager's tenure.

The player made his one England appearance in November 2012, scoring in a 4-2 friendly defeat by Sweden.

Cardiff striker Fraizer Campbell is also set to quit the Bluebirds after the club accepted bids from Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

It is now up to the one-time England international to decide who he wants to join after 18 months in south Wales.