Chris O'Grady: Brighton complete deal for Barnsley striker

O'Grady began his career at Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed forward Chris O'Grady from League One side Barnsley on a three-year deal.

O'Grady, 28, has joined for an undisclosed fee and will be available for the Seagulls' pre-season friendly against Crawley on Wednesday.

He scored 15 goals in 40 games for the Tykes last term, and provides forward options with Leonardo Ulloa set to move to Leicester City.

Boss Sami Hyypia told the club website: "He is a strong, physical presence."

Hyypia added: "Chris gives us something different to the other strikers we already have here at the club."

The striker, who joined Barnsley from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, began his career at Leicester City and has had spells at Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale.

He has also had loan spells at Notts County, Rushden and Diamonds, Bury, Bradford City and Stockport County.