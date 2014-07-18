Champions League: New Saints discover potential opponents

The New Saints celebrate winning the Welsh Cup with a 3-2 victory over Aberystwyth at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground
The New Saints face Slovan Bratislava in the second qualifying round second leg at Rhyl on 22 July

Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints will travel to Moldova or Montenegro if they advance in the Champions League.

The Saints will face FC Sheriff of Moldova or FK Stujeska of Montenegro in the third qualifying round if they overcome Slovan Bratislava.

The games will be played on 29/30 July and 5/6 August.

Craig Harrison's side were beaten 1-0 by the Slovakian side in the first leg of the second qualifying round tie.

Rhyl's Corbett Sports Stadium hosts the second leg on Tuesday, 22 July.

Champions League second qualifying round, second leg
Venue:Corbett Sports Stadium, Rhyl.Date:Tuesday, 22 July.Kick-off:18:45 BST
Coverage: LIive on BBC Radio Shropshire 96 FM, DAB digital radio and online, score updates on BBC Sport website

