Emma Kete: Manchester City Women sign New Zealand striker

Emma Kete has swapped life in New York for Manchester with City

Manchester City Women have signed New Zealand striker Emma Kete.

The 26-year-old joins from Western New York Flash in America and has had a previous spell in the Women's Super League with Lincoln Ladies in 2011.

Kete has also had spells in Canada, Finland and Australia and played international football for her country at the 2008 Olympics.

"I hope to come in and connect with the team as quickly as possible and contribute as much as I can," she said.

"You want to be in the most professional, well-run environment in order to be the best you can be.

"From what I've heard, the club is striving to provide the women's team with exactly that so that's one of the main attractions for me."