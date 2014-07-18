Celtic discover possible European opponents

Callum McGregor was the hero for Celtic with a late winner against Reykjavik on Tuesday night

Celtic will face the winners of the tie between Legia Warsaw and St Patrick's Athletic if they reach the Champions League third qualifying round.

The Scottish champions won in the first leg of their second qualifying round match.

Cliftonville of Northern Ireland, who drew would meet BATE Borisov or KS Skenderbeu.

Welsh side The New Saints will face FK Sutjeska or Sheriff if they overturn a 1-0 deficit against Slovan Bratislava.

Legia Warsaw, managed by former Rangers defender Henning Berg, and St Pat's of Dublin drew 1-1 in the first leg of their second-round match in Poland.

Celtic would be away from home in the first leg of the tie.