Port Vale: Winding-up petition will not harm club, says chairman

Vale secured promotion back to the third tier of English football in 2013

A winding-up petition served to Port Vale by Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over an unpaid tax bill will not affect the football segment of the League One club, reports BBC Radio Stoke.

Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite said HMRC have taken the action against PVFC Limited, the club's holding company.

The footballing operations are run by a different company, PVFC.

Smurthwaite said a funding error has caused the problem and is expecting the order to be withdrawn.

As it stands, Vale are due to appear in court in London on 18 August.

The club previously faced a winding-up petition in February 2012, before going into administration the following month.

They were in administration for eight months in total, a spell which came to an end in November 2012 when businessman Paul Wildes completed his takeover of the club.

Manager Micky Adams led the side to ninth place in League One last season, 13 points outside the play-off places.