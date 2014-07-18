Sheffield United sign ex-Blackpool defender Harrison McGahey

Sheffield United have signed former Blackpool defender Harrison McGahey on a two-year deal.

The fee for the 18-year-old, who made four appearances last season, will be set by a tribunal.

McGahey is the club's second signing of the week after ex-Peterborough defender Craig Alcock joined on Tuesday.

Clough told the club website: "A number of the coaching staff watched Harrison at the end of last season and he has potential, that's what we see in him."