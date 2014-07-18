Ed Palmer: Truro City set to miss out on re-signing midfielder

Truro City manager Steve Tully fears he has missed out on the signing of former Torquay United midfielder Ed Palmer, who is expected to join Weymouth.

Palmer was previously on loan at Treyew Road during the 2011-2012 season.

City recently signed Isaac Vassell and Barry Hayles but Tully is still looking to add to his squad.

"I would have liked to have brought Ed Palmer in," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall. "But I think Weymouth have pipped us to that signing."

He added: "I'm happy with the squad I've got, There is a bit of money in the kitty and we'll see what's available but we're not going to rush in."