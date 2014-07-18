Moses Odubajo: Brentford winger relaxed on £1m price tag

Odubajo was an ever-present for Leyton Orient last season

Brentford winger Moses Odubajo says he does not feel any extra pressure to prove himself despite becoming their club-record signing.

The Bees paid Leyton Orient a reported £1m for the 20-year-old last month.

"People are getting bought for loads nowadays and it is just showing you are worth that price," Odubajo told BBC London 94.9.

"I don't feel any pressure at all. The lads here have been awesome and I feel settled and ready to go."

Odubajo was an ever-present for Orient last season, scoring 12 goals in 57 appearances.

"I think Brentford had been watching me for a while and were always one of my options," he said.

"I met with the manager [Mark Warburton], they spoke a lot of sense to me and I feel I have made the right decision.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the chance that Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade gave me back as a young player. I wish Orient all the best for the season and hope they have another exciting year."

Moses Odubajo factfile Born 28 July 1993 in Greenwich, London Had a trial with Millwall aged 14 but subsequently joined Leyton Orient Made his first-team debut for Orient in September 2011 An ever-present for the O's in 2013-14, scoring 12 goals in 57 appearances Named Football League Young Player of the Month for April Joined Brentford for a club record fee in summer 2014, reported to be £1m

Odubajo had his first run-out for Brentford in their 3-1 pre-season victory over Boreham Wood on Thursday, alongside fellow new signing Andre Gray.

"The new guys settled in really well and it was a worthwhile experience," Bees boss Mark Warburton told BBC London.

"Moses likes to play deeper, get it and turn and Andre likes to come short for the ball and turn.

"We played a high line last year so it is a balance between the two. You don't want to stop what they do well but, at the same time, introduce some new ideas.

"They are clever footballers so I'm sure they will embrace it."