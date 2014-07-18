Billy Jones feels 'wanted' at Sunderland under Gus Poyet

Jones agreed a four-year deal to join Sunderland after his West Brom deal expired

Defender Billy Jones has said Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet made him feel "wanted" and helped convince him to sign a four-year deal.

Jones, 27, was out of contract at West Bromwich Albion this summer and despite a contract offer from the Baggies, opted for the Stadium of Light.

"As a player there's nothing more you want than to feel wanted," Jones told BBC Newcastle.

"I most definitely felt that from Sunderland and the gaffer."

He added: "I'd heard what Gus wanted of me and how he wanted Sunderland to play and, even though I was settled at West Brom, it was a no-brainer once I'd spoken to Sunderland and seen the facilities."

Having come through the Crewe Academy and spent time in the North West at Preston before a switch to the West Midlands, Jones is a newcomer to the North East but has already begun to settle.

"I really am, it couldn't have been any better," Jones added.

"I managed to find a place before we even started pre-season and my wife has moved up with me, so everything is spot on."