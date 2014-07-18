Raphael Spiegel: Crawley sign West Ham keeper on loan

Spiegel started his career with Grasshopper Club Zurich

League One side Crawley Town have signed West Ham goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel on a one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old Switzerland Under-21 international joined the Hammers in 2012 but is yet to make his debut.

"He is a commanding presence in the penalty area and a good shot-stopper," Reds boss John Gregory said.

"He's learning his trade at West Ham and this is an opportunity for him to gain more experience and for us to have a look at him."

Spiegel began his career at Grasshopper Club Zurich, featuring 41 times for their second team and had loan spells at FC Wil 1900 and SC Bruhl SG.

He joined West Ham on a three-year deal in summer 2012 and has featured regularly for their under-21 side over the last two seasons.

Spiegel joins Crawley until 16 August and is eligible for their first three games of the season.