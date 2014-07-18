Celtic: John Collins hopes for St Patrick's Athletic tie

Celtic have the edge going into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against KR Reykjavik

Celtic assistant John Collins admits he would rather face St Patrick's Athletic should his side reach the third round of Champions League qualifying.

He does, however, reckon Legia Warsaw remain favourites to progress despite their 1-1 draw with the Irish outfit in the first leg in Poland.

Celtic will play the winners of the tie if they maintain or increase their

"I think it's a good draw," Collins told BBC Scotland.

The Celtic fans would love that. It's an easier trip for everybody but we'll see what happens Collins on a potential trip to Dublin

"We would probably prefer to play in Ireland; closer, less travelling.

"But, first thing's first, we've got to take care of the second leg. We don't like jumping too far ahead.

"I would think [Legia Warsaw] should be favourites. I believe they spent a lot of money. They're a big club.

"St Pat's must feel they've got a good chance of going through. I'm sure they'll be highly motivated to play Celtic in the next round."

The Scottish champions would be away from home in the first leg of the third qualifying round tie.

"There's no doubt there'd be a wonderful atmosphere [in Dublin]," explained Collins. "The Celtic fans would love that. It's an easier trip for everybody but we'll see what happens."

Celtic's fellow Premiership sides Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Johnstone all drew the first legs of their Europa League second qualifying round ties and Collins hopes all three sides can progress.

"We'd love everybody to qualify, it'd be great for the whole country," he added. "We want us all doing well in Europe. It's great for the individual clubs but, collectively as a country, it's better for us all."