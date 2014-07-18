Ross County boss Derek Adams snaps up trio of new faces

Ross County Manager Derek Adams has lost a host of players from his squad this summer

Ross County manager Derek Adams has signed three new players in Jordi Balk, Tim Dreesen and Ben Frempah.

Dutchman Balk was with Utrecht last term while Belgian Dreesen was also in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard.

Englishman Frempah spent time at Leicester City after stepping up from non-league football.

All three of County's new players can play in defence or midfield, with Adams having also captured Antonio Reguero, Liam Boyce and Joe Cardle this summer.

Reguero will challenge Mark Brown for the goalkeeper's jersey while Boyce and Cardle boost the Highlanders' attack.

The Staggies have lost several players during the close season including defenders Evangelos Oikonomou and Ben Gordon.