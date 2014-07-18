St Mirren's Kenny McLean: Leaving St Mirren did not feel right

McLean started his career with the Buddies and made his first-team debut in 2010

St Mirren midfielder Kenny McLean admits he had talked to other clubs before deciding to stay in Paisley.

And the 22-year-old feels the Buddies remain the best club at which to develop his career.

"I spoke to other people and other clubs and things just weren't right," he told BBC Scotland.

"The way that we want to play here has been evident. We want to play football and it suits my game. It can only get better over the next two years."

News of McLean's new two-year deal followed a change in management at St Mirren Park as Tommy Craig was promoted from assistant to manager following the departure of Danny Lennon at the end of last term.

Craig quickly installed experienced squad members Jim Goodwin and Gary Teale as player-coaches.

"There was a bit of uncertainty over my future and to get that two years secured was great for me," said McLean.

"I kept in contact with Tommy, Jim and Gary over the close season and it was always in both parties' interest for me to stay. Speaking with them was a big factor in me staying.

"I felt continuing my progression with St Mirren would be ideal, seeing how far I've come over the last few years.

"I started hitting a bit of form towards the end of last season and hopefully if I can keep that going, it'll only get better for myself.

"If you're playing regular first-team football, you can catch the eye of anybody."

Another player who had been linked with a move away from St Mirren was John McGinn, with the 19-year-old a reported target for Sheffield United. The Blades signed McGinn's brother, Stephen, from the Buddies last summer.

McGinn featured in St Mirren's friendly with Albion Rovers last weekend

"It would've been strange," said John McGinn. "I don't know if he'd have fancied me being a lodger for a season or two.

"It's always good getting linked to other clubs. It shows that you're doing something right. Nothing really came of it.

"There were a few bids here and there but they didn't match the club's valuation and that's a compliment to myself.

"I Just need to make sure I don't rush into anything and go down south and fade away. I need to make sure the move's right for me and right for the club."