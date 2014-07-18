Leicester sign defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United

From the section

Rowley made nine U21 Premier League appearances for Manchester United

Leicester have signed defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United on a one-year-deal.

Rowley, 19, usually operates at left-back but impressed in a central midfield role for United's Under-21 side last season.

He is the second United player to move to the newly-promoted Premier League side this summer after striker Jack Barmby made the switch in May.

Rowley could start his City career with a development squad game on Monday.

Coach Steve Beaglehole begins preparations for his young side's new U21 Premier League campaign with a pre-season game at Loughborough Dynamo.