Leicester sign defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United
- From the section Football
Leicester have signed defender Louis Rowley from Manchester United on a one-year-deal.
Rowley, 19, usually operates at left-back but impressed in a central midfield role for United's Under-21 side last season.
He is the second United player to move to the newly-promoted Premier League side this summer after striker Jack Barmby made the switch in May.
Rowley could start his City career with a development squad game on Monday.
Coach Steve Beaglehole begins preparations for his young side's new U21 Premier League campaign with a pre-season game at Loughborough Dynamo.