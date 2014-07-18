MK Dons sign Brentford striker Will Grigg on season-long loan

Grigg's most recent game for Brentford was a 2-2 draw against MK Dons

MK Dons have signed Brentford striker Will Grigg on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old Northern Ireland international scored four goals as Brentford won promotion from League One last season.

He had been on target 20 times in 46 games in the previous campaign for Walsall, the team he left last summer.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. He's the one I've wanted for the last 12 months," MK boss Karl Robinson told the League One club's website.

"When he played against us for Walsall, I thought he was an outstanding talent.

"He's a name at this level, he's a goalscorer at this level and he's a Northern Ireland international too. He's got the pedigree to come in and do well."

Grigg started his career at hometown club Birmingham City before dropping into non-league with Stratford Town in 2007 and then moving to the Saddlers a year later.

Since making his Northern Ireland debut in June 2012 against the Netherlands, he has gone on win five caps.