Salisbury City takeover not cleared, authorities confirm

A takeover of non-league side Salisbury City by a new consortium has not yet been ratified, reports BBC Wiltshire.

The five-person consortium released a statement on 11 July claiming they had successfully overturned the ownership of chairman Outail Touzar.

However, the Football Association and Football Conference have both said they are still awaiting official confirmation of the change.

The Whites have been plagued by money and ownership issues this summer.

Salisbury were in financial difficulty when they were taken over in May by supporter Mark Winter and Touzar, with the pair becoming responsible for the club's debts.

Winter had paid around £75,000 of his own money to try to save the club while Touzar, who owned a 98% stake, had not provided any investment.

Winter went on to "ban" Touzar in an attempt to overthrow his position but eventually quit as co-owner because of the Moroccan's reluctance to hand over his stake in the club.

And, after failing to pay back football creditors by a set deadline, Salisbury were demoted one division to Conference South, before being thrown out of the league completely earlier this month.