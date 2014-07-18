Hearts sign Scott Gallacher after goalkeeper leaves Rangers

Goalkeeper Scott Gallacher made three first-team appearances for Rangers

Former Rangers goalkeeper Scott Gallacher has signed for Hearts on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old spent eight years at Ibrox, making three first-team appearances, and went out on loan to Cowdenbeath, Airdrieonians and Forfar.

He will aim to challenge his one-time Rangers team-mate Neil Alexander for the number one jersey at Tynecastle.

"I expect him to push Neil all the way, he has the ability," Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson told the club website.

"We've said all along that we were going to try and bring another goalkeeper in but it was a case of waiting to make sure that we got what we were looking for.

"We heard that he'd left Rangers so we made the move and spoke to his agent. We're glad to get Scott in."

Goalkeepers Jamie MacDonald and Mark Ridgers both left the Tynecastle club earlier this summer.